Seven Worlds, One Planet: Have a look at the stunning images from Sir David Attenborough's new documentary series
Take a look at some of the stunning images released ahead of Seven Worlds, One Planet, Sir David Attenborough's new documentary series
Sir David Attenborough's new documentary series, called "Seven Worlds, One Planet", has been four years in the making but will finally hit our screens on Sunday October 27, 2019. Here are some of the stunning images they have released ahead of the new series.
The legendary wildlife film maker and conservationist said the new seven-part series, filmed across the seven continents, puts the message of looking after the planet "at the heart" of each episode.. He has spoken of the "tragic, desperate mess" human beings have made of the planet. It sounds like an essential watch for everyone.
The team behind the series say they took drones over "volcanoes, waterfalls, icebergs and underground into caves" to shoot heart-wrenching "animal dramas". It also involved underwater filming, where we may get to see beautiful footage of seals like this one.
"Look after the natural world, the animals in it and the plants in it too." said Sir David. "This is their planet as well as ours. Don't waste."
Sir David who presents the programme, said: "We are now universal, our influence is everywhere. We have it in our hands, and we made a tragic, desperate mess of it so far." The team went on 92 film shoots in over 40 countries!
When asked how we are able to save the planet, Sir David said, "Don't waste things. Don't waste electricity, don't waste paper, don't waste food - live the way you want to live, but just don't waste." This beautiful shot shows the filming of king emperor penguin chicks in St Andrews Bay in South Georgia, which is in the southern Atlantic Ocean.
The seven-part series reveals "new species and behaviours". Highlights throughout the series include a new species of spider "with dance moves that need to be seen to be believed", and will also apparently feature an extraordinary gigantic gathering of great whales in Antarctica. We know we cannot wait to watch!