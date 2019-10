Getty Images

The leaves are falling, the air is chilly and the evenings are getting darker.

Which can only mean one thing... it's nearly Halloween!

But before you don your spooky costumes and fake blood, we have one question for you... How old is "too old" to go trick or treating?

Some areas in the United States have introduced laws saying children over the age of 16 are not allowed to Trick or Treat - some have even banned anyone over the age of 14.

But what do you think?