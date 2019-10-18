play
Quiz: Find out all about the world's fastest ant

Saharan-silver-antHarald Wolf

Scientists have discovered what they believe to be the fastest ant in the world!

The Saharan silver ant, which lives in the desert, can reach some incredible speeds.

It can travel at an amazing 855 millimetres - that's nearly a metre - per second.

The ant can also run the same distance as over 100 of its own body lengths in just one second.

To give you an idea of what this is like; to run 100 times her body length as quickly, Dina Asher-Smith would need to sprint 200 metres in less than a second!

Want to find out more about this speedy insect? Try our quiz!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

