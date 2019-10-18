Premier League: Raheem Sterling fronts anti-racism campaign

Getty Images

England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is fronting a campaign to tackle racism in the Premier League.

He features in a video as part of the league's No Room for Racism campaign, which will be broadcast on big screens in stadiums over rounds of matches.

There will also be pitchside flags, advertising boards and match day programmes from this Saturday's games onwards urging supporters to take action if they see or hear racist language and behaviour at the ground.

Sterling's not the only big name taking part - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tottenham's Son Heung-min, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Everton's Jordan Pickford are also involved.

It comes after England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria was overshadowed by racist abuse from some fans in the stadium.

What is racism? Racism is when words or actions are used to discriminate against, or disadvantage people, because of the colour of their skin, their culture or ethnic origin.

But those in charge of the campaign say it was always going to happen now and the timing is nothing to do with what happened during that game.

Players haven't just experienced racist abuse while playing abroad. Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have been targeted on social media this season and players were subjected to abuse in the Premier League last year.

WATCH: Charlton striker Lyle Taylor talks about racism in football

The league's interim chief executive Richard Masters has said discussions are ongoing with Twitter and that the social media giant is "really trying" to stamp down on racist abuse on the platform.

He added: "Our fans share the belief that racism has no place in football or wider society, but discrimination still exists among a minority.

"We will not tolerate racism in any form and urge anybody who witnesses racist behaviour to report it."

No Room For Racism involves the Premier League, the Football Association, the English Football League, the Professional Footballers' Association and anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out.