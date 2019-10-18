Little Mix The Search: New talent show coming

BBC/Little Mix The Search

Little Mix fans, brace yourselves! A new talent show is coming called Little Mix The Search.

The programme will see Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock search for talented singers to become members of new groups - either all-female, all-male or mixed.

The girls will mentor the new singers and those who make it into groups will gain access to Little Mix's team, including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

The prize for the winning band? They will get to join Little Mix on their summer tour in 2020!

Getty Images Little Mix back in 2011 when they were on the X Factor

Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade auditioned for The X Factor as solo singers before forming as a group on the show and going on to win it in 2011.

Little Mix said: "We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel. As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

"We want solo artists to audition as well as groups, and every type of genre is welcome too. It's going to be really exciting!"

The show is due to be on TV next year and will be shown on BBC one on Saturday nights.

More details about the show will be released in the coming months.