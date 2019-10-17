Strictly Come Dancing: Should judges be able to give out full marks?

BBC/Guy Levy The highest score a couple can get from an individual judge is 10

It's always a big moment when a celeb gets their first 10 on Strictly Come Dancing.

This year, actor Kelvin Fletcher was the first famous face of the series to bag a perfect score for his Charleston with partner Oti Mabuse during Movie Week.

But should the judges be able to give the dances full marks - that's 10 out of 10?

Strictly pro AJ Pritchard doesn't think so.

He's told Newsround that a perfect score "should never happen" and that the top mark should only ever be nine and a half as there's always room to do better.

WATCH: Strictly pro AJ 'You should never get a 10, it should never happen'

We put AJ's suggestion to Strictly Come Dancing and they declined to comment...but we want to know what you think!

Have your say in the vote below (if you can't see where to do this, then click here) and then head to the comments at the bottom to let us know why you feel that way.