YouTube star Jamal Edwards wants to help children in the capital find a safe place to go after school. He's supporting four youth centres, the first opened up in Acton, west London.

Jamal helped to launch some of the biggest names in music including Ed Sheeran. Now he wants to help young people find their passions too.

The entrepreneur went to a youth centre when he was a teenager and says they're needed now more than ever.

On the issue of knife crime in the capital Jamal said: "Obviously you can put the closure of youth centres down to young people getting in trouble, but I'm all about trying to put young people on a better path in life."

Jamal secured funding for the youth centres from tech giant Google and the Wellcome Trust.