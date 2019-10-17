Brexit: The Prime Minister agrees new deal but it's not over yet!

Getty Images

Brexit. It's a word we're all hearing a lot about at the moment.

Since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister he's been trying to agree a deal for us to leave the EU on October 31.

Now the Prime Minister says a new deal has been done with the EU that "takes back control".

That's important as it means we could be a step closer to getting Brexit done. But it's not all agreed yet.

What is the new deal?

Most of the new deal is similar to the one that former Prime Minister Theresa May agreed last year, but there's one big change to do with the Irish border backstop.

It's not been an easy road coming up with solutions to this that all side agrees on.

But the new deal suggested by the Prime Minister replaces the controversial backstop plan in Theresa May's deal.

This deal says that Northern Ireland will remain a part of the UK's customs union.

Also the UK will not apply taxes called tariffs to products entering Northern Ireland, as long as they are not meant to be taken through the border into the Republic of Ireland.

Other things that form part of the new deal are that the UK will continue to follow EU rules until the end of 2020, and possibly longer, to allow businesses to adjust.

As well as that the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, and UK citizens in the EU, will be guaranteed.

What happens next?

European Photopress Agency At the start of this month, the government announced more funding to prepare for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson still needs to get his deal through the House of Commons and the European Parliament.

Not everyone is happy with it. The Democratic Unionist Party, which is a party in Northern Ireland says it will not support the deal.

The problem here is that Boris Johnson's party (the Conservatives) may need to rely on them get a vote through parliament.

In a statement they say "these proposals are not, in our view, beneficial to the economic well-being of Northern Ireland".

Meanwhile, Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn said the deal sounded "even worse" than the one suggested by the previous Prime Minister, Theresa May.

Back in September MPs passed a law which requires Boris Johnson to request an extension on 19 October if Parliament has not agreed a deal or agreed to leave without a deal by that date.

But today the President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker said he would not allow another extension.

As if that wasn't enough to get your head around, MPs return to the Commons on Saturday and will work an extra day so they can talk about what to do next.

The Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the government would also hold a vote on the deal.

So the bad news is it's still not over. The good news is there has been some progress (for now).

We'll keep you updated here as always on Newsround.