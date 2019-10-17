Mo Salah and other celebrities in fancy dress!

Instagram/@mosalah Footballer Mo Salah dressed up as Maui from the movie Moana to celebrate his daughter's fifth birthday

You've probably never seen Liverpool footballer Mo Salah looking like this!

He made his daughter's fifth birthday extra special, and to prove it he shared a snap online.

The Instagram picture shows him dressed as the character Maui from the Disney film Moana. The footie star swapped shorts for a skirt made out of leaves and a garland.

His daughter Makka took on the role of the popular female lead.

It's got us thinking about some of the other celebs who've dressed up with their family and there have been some pretty impressive fancy dress costumes.

Who do you think wore theirs best?

Perfect princesses

Instagram/@chrissyteigen

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen channelled her inner Princess Jasmine while hanging out with her daughter Luna.

Luna wore a purple princess dress to complement her mum's bright blue number - how cute!

To fancy-dress infinity and beyond!

Instagram/@justintimberlake

Singer Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel are no strangers when it comes to fancy dress!

Last year, the pair and their son, Silas, transformed into Lego characters for Halloween.

Toy Story was their theme of choice in the previous year, with Justin opting for a full Buzz Lightyear outfit!

Their costumes for 2019 are sure to be just as impressive!

Princess Fiona or Heidi Klum?

Getty Images

America's Got Talent judge, Heidi Klum, and musician Tom Kaulitz dressed up as the lovable ogres Shrek and Princess Fiona at Heidi's annual Halloween party last year.

The couple clearly made a lot of effort with their costumes, they even managed to include the giant green hands!

Let it go!

Instagram/@kristenanniebell

Actress Kristen Bell posted a picture of herself with this caption for Halloween two years ago: "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween..."

The actress, who voices Elsa's sister Anna in the film, didn't look too pleased with her costume choice!

What do you think to these celeb costumes? Have your parents ever worn a fancy dress outfit to match yours? If so, let us know in the comments below!