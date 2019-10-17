play
Watch Newsround

A zoo in Paris is showcasing the 'blob'!

A zoo in Paris has just unveiled one of its newest additions - a mysterious new organism which it has called the "blob".

The odd-looking organism is a type of slime mould that is yellowish in colour. It looks like a fungus, but acts like an animal.

Despite the blob having no mouth, stomach or eyes, it's still able to both detect and digest food!

It can move without arms or legs and it even has the ability to heal itself within just two minutes if it's cut in half.

Watch more videos

Video

A zoo in Paris is showcasing the 'blob'!

Video

Banning cars to make playing out safer

Video

Why microplastics are a threat to worms

Video

Will Greta Thunberg win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Video

Dina Asher-Smith's top tips

Video

The Big Question: Do sharks have tongues?

Video

Black History Month: Black Britons who paved the way

Video

Mind-reading suit helps paralysed man walk again

Video

Strictly Come Dancing: What did you think of week three?

Video

Slugs: The rebels lurking in your garden

Video

Karim: 'I'm missing ballroom!'

Video

Why is Black History Month important?

Video

'Teachers don't notice you have it... they think you're naughty'

Video

The nine-year-old who took Paris Fashion Week by storm

Video

Strange News

Video

Climate change: Meet Isaac and Jessy from Malawi

Video

'Greta has inspired me to look at the world differently'

Video

Climate change protests: 'It's important for us to miss school'

Video

Strictly round-up: What happened in the first live show?

Video

'We have voices too and we can speak up'

Video

Watch: How do they build the Strictly ballroom?

Top Stories

Knife-Boy-comic.
play
2:35

Comic book tackles knife crime

angelina-jolie-and-her-children.
play
1:54

Angelina Jolie: My kids think I'm as funny as Maleficent

girls-reading.

Have your say: Is it important that schools have a library?

comments
Newsround Home