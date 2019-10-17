A zoo in Paris is showcasing the 'blob'!

A zoo in Paris has just unveiled one of its newest additions - a mysterious new organism which it has called the "blob".

The odd-looking organism is a type of slime mould that is yellowish in colour. It looks like a fungus, but acts like an animal.

Despite the blob having no mouth, stomach or eyes, it's still able to both detect and digest food!

It can move without arms or legs and it even has the ability to heal itself within just two minutes if it's cut in half.