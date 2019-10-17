Raheem Sterling: Blue Peter Badge awarded to Premier League star

PA Media You can see Blue Peter presenter Richie Driss present Raheem Sterling with his Gold Blue Peter Badge on Blue Peter at 5:30pm today on CBBC

Premier League superstar Raheem Sterling has been awarded a Gold Blue Peter Badge - the show's highest accolade.

The Manchester City and England player joked that he would "call it a day" on the Champions League now he's landed the award!

He's been given the badge not only in recognition of how he inspires success for Manchester City and his national team when he's playing football, but also for his work tackling negative attitudes or issues off the pitch.

On receiving his badge, the player said that it "means a lot" to him.

According to Blue Peter, the important award is given to "individuals who show great expertise in their chosen field, are considered to be role models, and who encourage and motivate children across many generations".

Raheem, clearly we think you are amazing. You are a role model, not only for Manchester City fans but also to all of our fans across the UK. You're an inspiration not only on the pitch but also off the pitch with your willingness to stand up for people's rights. So with that in mind, it would be an absolute honour to award you our highest accolade… the Blue Peter Gold badge. Richie Driss , Blue Peter presenter

Very few gold badges are given out each year.

Others who have received one include the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Sir Paul McCartney, JK Rowling and Ed Sheeran.

