Paris Zoological Park: Say hello to the 'blob'!

Getty Images The public will be able to see the 'blob' at Paris Zoological Park

A zoo in Paris has just unveiled one of its newest additions which it has called the "blob".

The odd-looking organism, which is scientifically known as physarum polycephalum, is a type of slime mould that is yellowish in colour. It looks like a fungus, but acts like an animal.

Despite the blob having no mouth, stomach or eyes, it's still able to both detect and digest food!

Getty Images The blob is a type of slime mould known as 'physarum polycephalum' which looks like a fungus but acts like an animal

And the organism's mysterious traits don't stop there. It has almost 720 sexes, can move without arms or legs and it even has the ability to heal itself within just two minutes if it's cut in half.

"The blob is a living being which belongs to one of nature's mysteries", said Bruno David, director of the Paris Museum of Natural History.

"It surprises us because it has no brain but is able to learn (...) and if you merge two blobs, the one that has learned will transmit its knowledge to the other."

The inspiration for the blob's name came from a 1958 science-fiction movie.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to take a look at the blob for themselves at Paris Zoological Park when it goes on display.