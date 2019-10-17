Gustav Gerneth, 'world's oldest man' celebrates 114th birthday!

Getty Images

On 15 October, a man called Gustav Gerneth celebrated his 114th birthday.

He is believed by many to be the world's oldest living man.

His birthday hasn't been confirmed by the Gerontology Research Group in the US or Guinness World Records, so he doesn't officially have the title, but he is widely reported to hold it.

Gustav was a mechanic born in 1905 in Stettin. At the time, this was part of the German Empire but it is now one of the largest cities in Poland called Szczecin. He has lived in Havelberg in Saxony-Anhalt for the last 40 years.

According to the Guinness World Records, the oldest person ever to have lived is a woman called Jeanne Louise Calment who lived to the amazing age of 122 years and 164 days. She was born on 21 February 1875!

Take the quiz below to test your knowledge of some more golden oldie record-breakers! (If you can't see the quiz, then click here.)