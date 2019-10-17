play
Watch Newsround

'My kids think I'm funny as Maleficent!' - Angelina Jolie

Maleficent is back and Newsround has been speaking to the cast of the new movie.

Angelina Jolie, who plays the quick-witted (if a little terrifying!) title character in Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, says her children thinks she's funny when she's playing her.

The Oscar-winning actress starred in the first film in 2014 and is back to continue the story.

Maleficent 2picks up several years after the first, and focuses on the relationship between Maleficentand Princess Aurora, as she prepares to marry Prince Philip.

The cast of the film, including Angelina, Elle Fanning and Chiwetel Ejiofor, talk to Newsround about what we can expect from the movie.

The film is in cinemas on Friday 18 October.

Pictures courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

