Can doing star jumps help you pass tests in school?

If you struggle in tests or find it hard to concentrate in school, then read on.

Maybe doing star jumps or running on the spot during lessons would help. We're being serious!

Researchers at University College London looked at data from 42 studies around the world.

Teachers found that kids who took part in physically active lessons three times a week, made better progress in spelling and maths.

What kind of learner are you?

Did you know there's not just one way you can learn things?

Our brains are all wired differently and some people remember things better depending on how the information is presented to them.

There are several different learning styles but we'll talk you through the four main ones.

Kinaesthetic

Do you find it hard to sit in one place for too long? Or maybe you communicate using body language and gestures a lot?

Then kinaesthetic learning might be for you. It's what the University College London study focused on, and encourages movement during lessons to help kids focus.

Being able to doodle or fiddle with something like beads can help people concentrate. It's being able to 'feel' the activities that helps the information stay in your brain.

Visual

Are you the type of person who likes or needs to see images or remembers pictures on a page?

Maybe you're really good at art and drawing? If so, you might be a visual learner.

You might find mind-mapping useful to help concentrate and remember facts. Or maybe even writing in different colours.

Perhaps watching a play or a film of a particular book you're studying may help?

Auditory

Do you like word games or find spelling fairly easy? Maybe you've been able to master your times tables really well?

Then you might be an auditory learner.

Reading aloud and recording what you've said might help you remember information or even listening to audiobooks instead.

Logical

Do you find yourself always questioning and wondering? Do you like routine and consistency?

If that's the case, you could be a logical learner.

Doing science experiments together or word puzzles might help you with your studies.

