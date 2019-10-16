Jennifer Aniston: Her Friends pic and other epic selfies

Instagram/jenniferaniston Jennifer Aniston's selfie was so popular that it caused her page to crash

Friends star Jennifer Aniston posted her first ever photo to Instagram yesterday - and it nearly broke the internet!

Jennifer, who played Rachel on the hit show which first appeared on TV screens 25 years ago, took a selfie with her former co-stars with the caption: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

The post proved so popular that it crashed the actress' page just hours after she joined the social media platform.

It's received over eight million likes and Jennifer already has over six million followers.

It's not the first selfie to get people talking, check out these other popular pics.

WATCH: Who invented the selfie?

The Oscars selfie

Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres' selfie with stars at the Oscars was shared more than two million times in just two hours

Ellen DeGeneres' selfie at the Oscars is one of the most shared photos of all time! It was retweeted more than three million times, and was the most shared photo in Twitter history for three years.

Ellen, who was the host at the 86th Academy Awards back in 2014, decided to take photo with some very famous faces at the star-studded event to capture the special moment.

The comedian and TV host was joined by a number of celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and Lupita Nyong'o. Lupita's brother Peter even managed to get himself a prime spot in the photo!

The space Selfie

Twitter/@TheRealBuzz Buzz Aldrin was the first person to take a 'selfie' in space

Space selfies have become increasingly popular over the years and the Nasa Mars Rover has even been in on the action!

However, this one is particularly out of this world.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is believed to have taken the first ever selfie in space - he took the photo in 1966 whilst he was on the Gemini 12 mission.

The monkey selfie

@Wildlife Personalities This cheeky monkey managed to get its hands on a photographer's camera to take a selfie

An Indonesian monkey took a photo of itself in the jungle using a camera owned by British photographer David Slater.

The image taken by the black macaque monkey, which is called Naruto, caused quite a stir after it led to a row over who owned the photograph.

Look at that smile!

The egg selfie

Instagram/@world_record_egg This 'egg selfie' has been liked over 53 million times!

Ok we're bending the rules a bit with this one. It might not be a proper selfie, but this pic of a seemingly ordinary egg has managed to rack up over 53 million likes since the start of this year!

The 'selfie' was posted to an account called @world_record_egg on 4 January and beat the previous world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)!

Egg-cellent.