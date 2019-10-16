play
Watch Newsround

Nasa: Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir to do first all-female spacewalk

Last updated at 08:57
comments
View Comments
christina-koch-jessica-meir-nasa.NASA
Christina and Jessica will be the first all-female team to do a spacewalk!

Nasa Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will (hopefully!) go on the first all-female spacewalk this week.

The astronauts are set to explore outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday or Friday to replace a battery.

Christina was set to go on the first female spacewalk earlier this year with Anne McClain.

However, the mission was cancelled due to one of the spacesuits being too big.

This will be the first time two women will go on a scheduled spacewalk together, since the ISS was launched almost 20 years ago.

Who are they?
christina-koch-jessica-meir-nasa.@Astro_Christina/Twitter/Nasa
Jessica giving Christina a fist bump before her scheduled spacewalk

Christina is an engineer who grew up in Jacksonville in the United States, and studied Science in Electrical Engineering and Physics at university.

She joined the ISS earlier this year in March, and is set to break the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, when she returns with an expected total of 328 days in space.

Jessica is a biologist who grew up in Maine in the US, and enjoys skiing, hiking and scuba diving.

She specialises in marine biology and has researched emperor penguins, elephant seals and the high‐flying bar-headed goose.

This will be Jessica's second spacewalk.

More like this

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti

What do astronauts do on International Space Station?

Women in Space
play
1:32

Meet the first women in space

Selfie taken by Tim Peake while out on a spacewalk on the ISS
play
2:43

Tim Peake's top 10 moments on the ISS

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Newsround graphic featuring the words youth clubs

'Knife crime stops me leaving the house'

Keyframe #4
play
2:41

'My youth centre changed my life'

golden-eagle-on-branch.
image

Check out the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Newsround Home