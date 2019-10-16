Nasa: Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir to do first all-female spacewalk

NASA Christina and Jessica will be the first all-female team to do a spacewalk!

Nasa Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will (hopefully!) go on the first all-female spacewalk this week.

The astronauts are set to explore outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday or Friday to replace a battery.

Christina was set to go on the first female spacewalk earlier this year with Anne McClain.

However, the mission was cancelled due to one of the spacesuits being too big.

This will be the first time two women will go on a scheduled spacewalk together, since the ISS was launched almost 20 years ago.

Did you know? The first woman to do a spacewalk was cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, almost 35 years ago.

Who are they?

@Astro_Christina/Twitter/Nasa Jessica giving Christina a fist bump before her scheduled spacewalk

Christina is an engineer who grew up in Jacksonville in the United States, and studied Science in Electrical Engineering and Physics at university.

She joined the ISS earlier this year in March, and is set to break the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, when she returns with an expected total of 328 days in space.

Jessica is a biologist who grew up in Maine in the US, and enjoys skiing, hiking and scuba diving.

She specialises in marine biology and has researched emperor penguins, elephant seals and the high‐flying bar-headed goose.

This will be Jessica's second spacewalk.