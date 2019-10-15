Fortnite: Chapter 2 Season 1 trailer drops - new skins, map and boats

Fortnite/Epic Games The trailer for Chapter 2 Season 1 is here

The Battle Bus is back! The trailer for Chapter 2 Season 1 of Fortnite has just dropped!

Season 10 of the game ended with a bang - literally, when a meteor smashed into the island, destroying it and creating a massive black hole!

Players were left staring at the black hole for two days unable to play.

Now makers Epic Games has released a trailer for the new season and put it live.

Called Chapter 2 Season 1 - it hints that it might be the start of a new era, instead of being called Season 11.

So what's new?

A whole new world?!

Fortnite/Epic Games It's our first peek at the new map!

The new map for Chapter 2 has just dropped!

The island features 13 new locations - rumoured to include Beachy Buffs, Sunny Shores and the Power Plant.

The map doesn't seem too different to previous versions, except that this one has a lot more water (handy for the new transport and levelling up methods below!)

There are also fans suggesting that some old locations will be returning.

New Skins

Fortnite/Epic Games Take a look at Turk, Rippley and Toxin!

A new season means new skins, and this season has seven!

From Rippley to Toxin, each of the seven new outfits features an alter ego - to give players the choice of playing as the hero or villain.

The new support role Remedy has a Bandage Bazooka to help heal other players.

In terms of levelling up, the trailer revealed that players can progress beyond the current level cap of 100.

Boats, beaches and fishing?!

Fortnite/Epic Games Fortnite goes fishing?!

The new map has a lot of water, and Fortnite has included a whole host of things to help players tackle the new terrain.

Players can now swim, or use the new motorboat vehicle to get around.

Why fishing? Well it seems like players can fish their way to level up!