Some of England's footballers were racially abused when they played Bulgaria in their Euro 2020 qualifying match.

The game on 14 October had to be stopped twice because of the racist chanting.

England won 6-0 but there has been a lot of backlash to the racism.

The president of the Bulgarian Football Association has resigned and Uefa has begun disciplinary action against Bulgaria.

We've been asking kids in Manchester what they think about racism in football.