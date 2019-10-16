Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019: Check out the winning pics

Have you ever seen so many penguins? More than 5,000 male emperor penguins were caught on camera huddling together against the wind and late winter cold on the sea ice of Antarctica’s Atka Bay. It was so cold that the photographer, Stefan, said it ‘felt like needles in my fingertips’ when he took his gloves off to use his camera. Each paired male keeps an egg at his feet tucked under a fold of skin during the harshest winter on Earth. The female penguins trust their mates to look after the eggs.