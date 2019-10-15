Chillax, whatevs and Jedi: New words added to the dictionary

Getty Images

There's sumthin new about the Oxford English Dictionary...some new words!

But chillax! Whatevs has just gone in, we've got you covered.

It's not unusual for new words, definitions and phrases to be added to the dictionary as our language changes.

The dictionary is updated every year and 650 new entries have been added this time - we're pretty sure you'll recognise some of them.

For the first time, terms from "the fictional universe of the Star Wars films" have been added, including Jedi and Jedi mind trick!

Another new addition is fake news.

Try our quiz to see if you can work out what's just been added to the dictionary and what is just fiction-ary!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.