Windrush generation: Photos that lay undeveloped for over 50 years

In May 1962, a 20-year-old photography student called Howard Grey captured a series of historic photographs - but he wasn't able to develop them until recently. Read on to hear more about his amazing story, as told to The Observer.

At the beginning of 1962, the immigration laws in the UK were due to change.

The changes would make it much more difficult for people living in the West Indies (a group of islands including Cuba, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Barbados) to come to the UK to live and work, so there was a rush of people wanting to make the journey.

Many wanted to join family members who were already in the UK.

In May 1962, the young photographer Howard had heard that a train was due to arrive in London bringing people who had come to the UK on the last ship carrying passengers from the West Indies, which had recently docked in Southampton.

He grabbed his cameras and rushed to Waterloo station.

In an interview with the Observer, the photographer - who is now 77 years old - explained how there were three or four hundred people all excitedly waiting for their relatives to arrive.

About 150 people got off the train and Howard started to capture what was going on.

He didn't like using a flash, so he snapped away and got through three rolls of film in 20 minutes - hoping that his pictures would come out.

But it wasn't to be. The photos wouldn't develop properly as they were too dark, so he put the rolls of film away in an envelope in his studio and accepted that the photos would never see the light of day.

"There was nothing I could do. It was just a pity," he told the newspaper.

Howard Grey Howard says that he does not have the details of the people in the photographs, but he hopes that somebody might recognise themselves or their relatives, and come forward

However, in 2014, he saw a TV programme which talked about new technology which might make it possible to develop his pictures from all those years ago.

He dug out the film, got to work - and the photos came to life, more than 50 years later.

"I was freaked. I couldn't believe it. I saw the human drama of 1962 right there. I was revisiting the past and was absolutely astounded," he said.

The photographs are now on display at the Autograph gallery in east London. You can see a selection of them below.

