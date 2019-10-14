Renewables generate more electricity than fossil fuels

Getty Images

Check this out. For the first time ever renewables have created more electricity in the UK than fossil fuels.

According to the organisation Carbon Brief, wind farms, solar panels, biomass and hydropower generated 29.5 terawatt hours of energy in July, August and September 2019. That's compared with 29.1 terawatt hours from fossil fuels over the same time frame.

That's important because it shows the UK is making really good progress in cutting its CO2 emissions.

It's vital if we want to tackle climate change.

What is renewable energy?

Renewable energy includes solar, hydro and wind energy.

Wind energy is made when the wind moves the blades on a wind turbine. This movement called kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy.

What is non renewable energy?

Non-renewable energy includes coal, gas and oil, also known as fossil fuels or hydrocarbons.

Most cars, trains and planes use non-renewable energy. They are made by burning fossil fuels to create energy.

In 2010 10 times more energy came from burning fossil fuels than renewable energy.

Now the cost of renewables has fallen, so onshore wind and solar power is often cheaper.

The UK government has promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero but 2050 to help tackle climate change.

The United Nations Climate Action Summit was held in New York in September 2019.

Lots of countries talked about the different ways they could make a difference and many said they would move towards replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources.