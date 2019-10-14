play
Brigid Kosgei smashes women's marathon record

Last updated at 14:26
Brigid-Kosgei.Reuters
Brigid Kosgei sets a new world record

Brigid Kosgei. You may not have heard of her before but she's just run a marathon in record time.

The 25-year-old from Kenya ran the Chicago marathon of 26.2 miles in 2 hours 14 minutes and 4 seconds which is mega impressive right?

It means she's beaten the women's marathon world record held by British runner Paula Radcliffe by a minute.

Her record at the London Marathon back in 2003 was 2 hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds.

This is huge as Paula Radcliffe's 2003 time was the longest-standing marathon world record held by either a man or a woman in the post-war era.

If that wasn't impressive enough Brigid became the youngest winner of the women's elite race at the London Marathon in 2019, racing it in 2 hours 18 minutes and 20 seconds.

She said "I am feeling good and happy because I was not expecting to run like this".

Well done Brigid! We think we need a lie down after all that.

