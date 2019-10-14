play
World Gymnastics Championships: First parallel bars gold for Britain

Last updated at 10:53
Joe Fraser has made history by winning gold in the men's parallel bars at the World Gymnastics Championships.

It's the first time a British gymnast has won a medal in the event!

At 20 years old, Joe was the youngest athlete taking part on the bars at the Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

Britain has two golds after Max Whitlock took the title in the pommel horse.

That's in addition to a silver from Becky Downie on the uneven bars, while her sister, Ellie, took bronze on the vault.

It's also the first time a GB team has won more than one gold at a single world championships!

