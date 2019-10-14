Coco Gauff wins Linz Open to become youngest pro tennis champion for 15 years

Getty Images

Teenage tennis star Coco Gauff has become the youngest player to win a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) title in 15 years.

It's after the 15-year-old beat Jelena Ostapenko in the Linz Open in Austria.

Coco's now expected to move inside the world's top 75 players.

Mid-way through the match her dad and coach, Corey Gauff, came on court to give her some encouragement telling her: "Trust your shots. Calm down, take your mind to another place, to a practice match. Just play, don't think about negatives just think about positives."

The world first took notice of Coco Gauff when she beat five-time champion Venus Williams at Wimbledon.

"It has been an amazing week, I hope to come back here again. I will remember this moment for the rest of my life," she said.

She added: "Thank you so much to my family and team for their support, you are always with me every step of the way."