Strictly Come Dancing: DJ Dev is latest celeb to leave

BBC/Guy Levy

Dev Griffin is the third celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The radio DJ and his professional partner, Dianne Buswell, ended up in the dance-off against Viscountess Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec.

But their Cha cha cha wasn't enough - with all of the judges choosing to save the Viscountess instead.

Dev described his Strictly experience as "incredible" and wrote a message on social media saying: "I wish I could have stayed a bit longer but sadly my Strictly ride has come to an end."

He added: "Thank you to all of the production team, wardrobe, make up, crew, pro dancers and celebs for looking after me and being like family to me these past few weeks."

Dev also thanked Dianne saying she was "the best".

Dianne posted online that her "heart is broken" and that he was a "dream to teach".

So far, James Cracknell and Anneka Rice have already left the competition.

