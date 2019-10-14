Fortnite: Meteor destroys map and causes black hole in The End

FORTNITE/EPIC GAMES This black hole is all that's left of the game!

Fortnite has been sucked into a black hole! Yes, really.

Season 10 of the game came to a close on Sunday in a pretty epic way - with the 'The End' event.

A giant meteor smashed into the map causing a black hole to form.

The black hole then sucked in the map, bus and even players, destroying everything.

Since then the game has become unplayable - with players only able to see a technical difficulties screen.

Unless...players type in the famous cheat, The Konami code, which brings up a fun mini game!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What is the Konami Code?

Even Fortnite's social media sites have deleted everything, except the livestream of the black hole!

More than a million people tuned into the livestream to watch.

During the stream, eagle-eyed viewers saw a series of numbers appear near the black hole. They are: 146, 11, 15, and 62.

Since then fans have been trying to come up with theories as to what these numbers might mean for Season 11.

FORTNITE/EPIC GAMES Mysterious numbers have been appearing around the black hole

One fan typed the numbers into Google Maps to find a picture of a load of crabs!

So far Epic Games haven't confirmed when Season 11 will start, but in the past the new seasons have usually started on a Thursday.

What happened in The End?

FORTNITE/EPIC GAMES Fortnite says good bye to Season 10

The Season 10 end event came to an explosive close.

Like in Season 4, it started with a giant rocket blasting off into space. Then players could see multiple other rockets blasting in and out of the rifts.

Finally all of rockets all flew into the rift in front of the meteor, which had been frozen above the ground over Dusty Depot for the duration of Season 10.

This made the rift bigger, and the meteor slammed into it disappearing...until a giant rift appeared above the island!

The meteor then reappeared and slammed into Loot Lake, which had tried (and failed!) to protect the island from the explosion with a shield.

The explosion then caused a giant black hole, which sucked everything into it.