Brixton riots 1981: 'We felt that we didn't belong'

October is Black History Month in the UK and it's been celebrated nationwide every year for nearly 40 years.

As a part of the celebration many people choose to learn more about black history as well as go to special events to celebrate black culture.

They often do research into big important events that affected a lot of people so Newsround been looking back too. To 1981 when big fights called riots started, first in Brixton but then quickly spread to many cities across the UK.

It was nearly 40 years ago but it was a very important part of black history. Award winning Author and Lecturer Alex Wheatle, who was arrested for taking part in the Brixton Riots, to tell us all about it.

Riot Police and Alex Wheatle

Black History Month: The 1981 Brixton Riots

Send us your tips for a plastic-free Halloween

Clocks

When do the clocks go back?

