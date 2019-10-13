play
Watch Newsround

The schools with gaming on the timetable

What would you say if we told you that some people game as part of their everyday school life?

Well, that's the case for some schools around the country, as part of a nationwide plan to bring gaming into classrooms.

Kids have the chance to learn about programming and also have a space to think outside the box when it comes to problem-solving.

It's also giving them the chance to think about potential future careers in gaming.

But balancing school with going pro isn't always as easy as it might sound.

