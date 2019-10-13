Getty Images Simone Biles is the most successful gymnast in World Championship history

Simone Biles has become the most successful gymnast in World Championship history after winning gold on the balance beam.

The 22-year-old American athlete now has 24 world medals under her belt, including 18 golds.

Former Belarusian gymnast Vitaly Scherbo was the previous holder of the title with 23 world medals.

WATCH: De'Graft looks at why gymnast Simone Biles is so amazing!

Biles' impressive performance on the balance beam led her to win her fourth gold at this year's championships which are currently being held in Stuttgart, Germany.

Getty Images The gymnast secured gold after her incredible performance on the beam

The gymnast has now won team, all-around, vault and beam gold at the 2019 World Championships - that's a lot of winning!

Biles now has 29 combined world championship and Olympic medals, four short of the record held by Scherbo.