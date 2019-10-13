play
Robert Downey Jr: Iron man star to take on Dolittle movie with Tom Holland, Selena Gomez and John Cena.

robert-downey-jrAlberto E. Rodriguez
The former Avengers star is taking on a new role where he can communicate with animals!

You may be used to seeing Avengers star Robert Downey Jr fighting villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man, but audiences will see the actor swap his superhero activities to take on a very different role this January.

Downey Jr will star as the quirky doctor who speaks to animals in the new movie 'Dolittle', the latest in the line of films featuring the much-loved character. The first was released in 1967.

robert-downey-jr-and-animalsTwitter/@DolittleMovie
Universal have released the first poster for the movie

Universal Pictures have now released the first official poster for the movie which sees Downey Jr surrounded by a number of animal friends including a goose, gorilla, giraffe, polar bear and parrot!

The trailer is expected to drop very soon.

Who is Dr Dolittle?

Dr Dolittle first appeared in the book 'The Story of Doctor Dolittle' almost 100 years ago!

The character is a doctor with a love for animals - he actually prefers them to people - and he can speak to them in their own languages.

A total of 15 books featuring the character were written by author Hugh Lofting.

eddie-murphy-and-monkeyGetty Images
Eddie Murphy starred as the famous doctor in the 90s

Actor Eddie Murphy starred as the character in 1998, but the latest offering will be the first produced by Universal.

Who else will star in the film?
john-cena-selena-gomez-tom-hollandGetty Images
A number of famous faces will voice animals in the upcoming Dolittle movie

Some other big names will be in the new film, including Tom Holland, Selena Gomez and John Cena.

The film was originally set to be come out this year, but the release date was pushed to 2020 following production delays.

