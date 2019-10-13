play
Animal welfare: California will become the first US state to ban fur products

Last updated at 12:04
fur-coatsGetty Images
California is the first state in America to ban the manufacture and sale of products made from animal fur

California will become the first state in America to ban the production and sale of animal fur.

From 2023, those living in the state won't be able to make or sell any clothing, shoes or handbags made from fur.

"California is a leader when it comes to animal welfare and today that leadership includes banning the sale of fur," California's governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom signed the bill for the introduction of the new law on Saturday.

Fur coats on a rack

Animal rights groups strongly support the change to the law and supporters say they believe it's needed to prevent animals being mistreated, raised in poor conditions and inhumanely killed just for their fur.

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman who was behind the plans said that "We've known from people who've gone undercover for years in the fur industry that it is impossible to be assured of humanely raised fur."

However, the decision was criticised by the Fur Information Council' who claimed it was a "first step to other bans on what we wear and eat."

Today is an historic day for animals in California.

Tracy Reiman , PETA Executive Vice President

The law won't cover cow hides, dog and cat fur, leather, and the full skin of deer, sheep and goats.

Faux fur, which is typically made from plastic, will not be covered by the ban, nor will second-hand fur.

In addition to the fur ban, the governor has also signed a bill to prevent the use of many types of animals in circus shows.

lion-and-manGetty Images
The use of animals like wild cats in circuses will also be banned in California

"We are making a statement to the world that beautiful wild animals like bears and tigers have no place on trapeze wires or jumping through flames," governor Gavin Newsom said. Cats, dogs and horses won't be covered under this law.

If someone is found to be breaking the new law imposing the fur ban, they could face fines of $500 (£395), or up to $1000 (£790) if they are found guilty of repeat offences within one year.

Who else is banning fur?
prada-front-of-storeGetty Images
Prada's Spring/Summer 2020 collection will be free from animal fur

Earlier this year, the fashion brand Prada announced it would be going fur-free. The Italian fashion house has said it will ban the use of fur in future collections and this will take effect from next year.

Other big brands that have decided to ditch the fur include Gucci, Chanel and Versace.

London Fashion Week said it would go fur-free in 2018 and department store Selfridges has announced plans to ban the sale of exotic animal skins from February 2020.

