Typhoon Hagibis: Japan hit by floods and landslides

Getty Images Typhoon Hagibis caused lots of damage across Japan

The citizens of Japan are dealing with the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis.

At least 18 people are believed to have died and many others were left injured.

The storm made landfall yesterday evening in the south-west of Tokyo and brought wind speeds of 140mph - twice as fast as cars can go on the motorway in the UK.

Almost half a million homes have been left without any power.

Getty Images A number of rivers breached their banks, leading to flooding in residential areas

Rivers breached their banks in at least 14 different places leading to flooding in neighbourhoods where homes are.

Two Rugby World Cup matches were cancelled yesterday as a result of the storm. The cancellations were the first in the tournament's 32-year history, but Scotland's game against Japan will still go ahead today.

Authorities say they have sent out 27,000 rescue workers and military troops to help those affected by the floods.

"The government will do its utmost," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

Hagibis has now moved off land and is heading north.

It is expected to move back into the North Pacific later on Sunday.