Strictly Come Dancing: What happened in week four of the show?

CBBC presenter Karim and partner Amy topped the leaderboard with 38 points

This year's series of Strictly Come Dancing is well and truly underway.

Last night saw audiences tune into the fourth episode of the competition to watch celebrities take on dance styles including the jive, Viennese waltz, salsa and quickstep.

We saw lots of shimmying, sassy sashaying and a whole load of flamboyance - and that was just from judge Bruno!

But which celebrities stepped up to the plate and what couples left the judges feeling a little deflated? Read on to find out!

Who came out on top?

Karim impressed with a polished tango routine

It was great news for CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual who managed to top the leader board!

Karim and his partner Amy impressed the judges with their tango, earning the couple a mega score of 38 points out of 40. The star was awarded two 10s from judges Motsi and Bruno.

Kelvin and Oti took on the rumba in week four of the competition

Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher also showed off some serious dance ability with his rumba.

Kelvin and partner Oti finished just two points behind the frontrunners with a score of 36 points.

Mike's quickstep earned him a nine from judge Motsi

BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell's performance was arguably one of the most surprising of the night.

Mike and his partner Katya performed the quickstep which earned the couple 32 points, 14 points above their previous score! Katya had a few happy tears after the performance and said how proud she was of her celeb dance partner.

...and who was a bit of a flop?

Alex was given the lowest score during yesterday's Strictly show, but will the public save her tonight?

Not every celebrity had luck on their side last night.

Former England footballer Alex Scott finished in last place after her tango failed to get the judges singing her praises.

Alex and her professional dance partner Neil finished with a total score of just 23 which included a four given by judge Craig - ouch!

Table tennis pro Will finished in second to last place after his foxtrot yesterday

Table tennis player Will Bayley also found himself lagging behind after earning himself just 24 points for his foxtrot.

The Paralympian and his partner Janette were given sixes across the board, but at this stage of the competition the score just didn't seem to cut it.

Who will leave Strictly this week? Find out in the results show tonight at 7.15pm on BBC One.