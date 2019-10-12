play
Eliud Kipchoge beats record for running a marathon in under two HOURS

Eliud Kipchoge has become the first runner ever to complete a marathon in under two hours.

The Olympic champion and world record holder ran the 26.2 miles in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds - he had 20 seconds to spare!

The secret to his latest success is his amazing talent, combined with a huge mission by his team.

He ran in Vienna in Austria on a specially designed course.

The location was selected because of the climate, excellent air quality and almost completely flat ground.

Eliud Kipchoge

'Superhuman' marathon makes human history

men-with-umbrellas

Japan gets ready for Typhoon Hagibis

craig-strictly.
Judge Craig shares his Strictly secrets

