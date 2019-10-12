Eliud Kipchoge: Marathon runner makes history with first run under two hours

Getty Images

Eliud Kipchoge has become the first runner ever to complete a marathon in under two hours.

The Olympic champion and world record holder ran the 26.2 miles in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds - he had 20 seconds to spare!

The secret to his latest success is his amazing talent, combined with a huge mission by his team.

He ran in Vienna in Austria on a specially designed course.

The location was selected because of the climate, excellent air quality and almost completely flat ground.

Eliud Kipchoge (in white) running with his team of pacesetters

People called pace-makers ran alongside Eliud to help him - they are experts at shorter distances and joined him at different points during the marathon to keep him running at the speed he needed to be hitting to break the time barrier.

They all followed a green laser which moved along the ground in front of them, helping them maintain a speed of 13 miles per hour. Wow!

Because of all the extra efforts that went into beating the two-hour barrier, this time isn't classed as a normal world record. But it's been a mission of Kipchoge's for many years to prove what the human body can do.