Eliud Kipchoge and five landmark record breakers

Getty Images Eliud Kipchoge has just set a new world record after completing a marathon in less than two hours

Long distance runner Eliud Kipchoge has just become the first person ever to run a marathon in under two hours!

The Kenyan athlete completed the 26.2 mile course in Vienna, Austria in a time of 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds.

Kipchoge's incredible accomplishment is a reflection of all the hard work and vigorous training he's undertaken to prepare for the marathon and the athlete has also had the support of a dedicated team.

It's not an official world record because of the way it was organised and run, but Eliud won't be too sad - he's the official marathon world record holder anyway!

Kipchoge hopes his most recent success will inspire others to believe that nothing is impossible. "This shows no-one is limited," said the marathon runner. "Now I've done it, I am expecting more people to do it after me."

So let's find out about some other trailblazers.

1. Usain Bolt

Getty Images Usain Bolt 100-metre record remains unbeaten

In 2009, former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt became the fastest man on the planet after breaking the world record for the 100-metre sprint.

The runner completed the race in an epic time of 9.58 seconds at the IAAF World Championships in Berlin, Germany and the record still stands today.

Not only is Bolt the current record holder for the 100 metres, but he also holds the world record for the 200 metres which he ran in just 19.19 seconds!

2. Sarah Thomas

Sarah Thomas It took Sarah more than 54 hours to complete swim the English Channel four times

Last month saw American Sarah Thomas become the first person ever to swim four times, non-stop, across the English Channel.

Four other swimmers have swam across the English Channel three times without stopping, but this was the first time anyone had completed a fourth leg - that's impressive stuff!

3. Mike Powell

Bob Martin/Getty Images Mike Powell setting a new world long-jump record

US athlete Mike Powell of the United States made his world record leap during the long jump event at the IAAF World Athletic Championships on 30th August 1991 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Powell broke Bob Beamon's long jump world record by just 5cm, leaping 8.95m.

Beamon's record was set in and 1968 and Powell's still stands nearly 30 years later - it's a tough one to break!

Powell is a two-time world champion in this event but never won an Olympic gold medal!

4. Javier Sotomayor

Getty Images Javier Sotomayor is still the only man to have jumped over 8 feet

No one has jumped higher than Cuban high jumper, Javier Sotomayor.

He took Olympic gold in Barcelona 1992 and silver in Sydney 2000 and were it not for Cuba's decision to skip the games in Los Angeles in 1984 and Seoul in 1988 for political reasons, he surely would have won more.

The massive 2.45m (8.04ft) he set in 1993 is still the world record to this day.

If you want an idea of how high it is, imagine running up to and jumping over the crossbar of set of football goal posts!

5. Hicham El Guerrouj

Getty Images Retired athlete Hicham El Guerrouj holds several middle distance world records

Retired runner Hicham El Guerrouj holds the current record for the quickest mile in history.

The former middle-distance runner, who comes from Morocco, ran the distance in just 3 minutes and 43 seconds, breaking the previous record by more than one second.

He achieved the record at Rome's Olympic Stadium in 1999.

El Guerrouj also holds the records for 1500 metres which he ran in 3 minutes and 26 seconds and the 2000 metres which he completed in 4 minutes and 44 seconds.