play
Watch Newsround

Japan gets ready for Typhoon Hagibis

Japan is getting ready for the arrival of a huge storm - Typhoon Hagibis is expected to make land on Saturday 11 October.

It's not the first typhoon Japan has faced this year - this is the time of year when they arrive.

But it is the strongest storm to hit Japan in 60 years with wind speeds already reaching 270 kmh.

Emergency services are warning residents to prepare for potentially severe weather, including dangerous storm surges.

Hagibis has already made an impact on big sporting events - two Rugby World Cup matches have been cancelled and practice and qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix have already been affected.

What's the difference between typhoons, cyclones and hurricanes?

Watch more videos

Video

Japan gets ready for Typhoon Hagibis

Video

Banning cars to make playing out safer

Video

Why microplastics are a threat to worms

Video

Will Greta Thunberg win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Video

Dina Asher-Smith's top tips

Video

The Big Question: Do sharks have tongues?

Video

Black History Month: Black Britons who paved the way

Video

Mind-reading suit helps paralysed man walk again

Video

Strictly Come Dancing: What did you think of week three?

Video

Slugs: The rebels lurking in your garden

Video

Karim: 'I'm missing ballroom!'

Video

Why is Black History Month important?

Video

'Teachers don't notice you have it... they think you're naughty'

Video

The nine-year-old who took Paris Fashion Week by storm

Video

Strange News

Video

Climate change: Meet Isaac and Jessy from Malawi

Video

'Greta has inspired me to look at the world differently'

Video

Climate change protests: 'It's important for us to miss school'

Video

Strictly round-up: What happened in the first live show?

Video

'We have voices too and we can speak up'

Video

Watch: How do they build the Strictly ballroom?

Top Stories

Girl at school

International Day of the Girl: 'It doesn't make a difference who you are'

simone-biles.

Simone Biles: World Gymnastics Championships so far

comments
craig-strictly.
play
2:01

Judge Craig shares his Strictly secrets

Newsround Home