Japan is getting ready for the arrival of a huge storm - Typhoon Hagibis is expected to make land on Saturday 11 October.

It's not the first typhoon Japan has faced this year - this is the time of year when they arrive.

But it is the strongest storm to hit Japan in 60 years with wind speeds already reaching 270 kmh.

Emergency services are warning residents to prepare for potentially severe weather, including dangerous storm surges.

Hagibis has already made an impact on big sporting events - two Rugby World Cup matches have been cancelled and practice and qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix have already been affected.

What's the difference between typhoons, cyclones and hurricanes?