Shaun the sheep Farmaggedon

Shaun the Sheep is back with a baaa-ng for his second adventure.

The new film Farmageddon comes out on 18 October and we have been speaking to its directors Will Becher and Rich Phelan.

The movie is about an alien with amazing powers who crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm.

Shaun the Sheep goes on a mission to help get the visitor home but things don't quite go to plan in true Shaun fashion.

Check out our video, we've also heard from animator Carmen Bromefield Mason and puppet maker Will Harding who've revealed more about how the film was made.

Pictures courtesy of StudiocanalUK