Stormzy: More black students being accepted at Cambridge

Stormzy has promised to fund the studies of two Cambridge University students a year

Stormzy may be one of the biggest grime artists in the world but he's also making a huge difference to the lives of young black people.

He promised to fund the studies of two students at Cambridge University each year, paying for their tuition fees and accommodation.

The University has released its latest figures which show that for the first time black students now make up more than 3% of new undergraduates.

That means in 2019 there are more than 200 black undergraduates studying at Cambridge in total which is a record number!

Cambridge University is one of the best and most famous in the world.

This year 91 black students were given a place, which is up about 50% from the 61 who started courses in autumn 2018.

What's more, the "Stormzy effect" is also having an impact in the number of black students taking part in outreach activities and asking about courses.

Wanipa Ndhlovu, president of the university's African-Caribbean Society (ACS), said the rise "should send out a signal to other black students that they can find their place at Cambridge and succeed."