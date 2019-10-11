Traditional British food is less popular according to survey

Getty Images

A survey has revealed that one in four British people no longer eat meals considered traditionally British.

A quarter of people asked said traditional English food like toad in the hole was a thing of the past and one in five said they thought that sort of food was boring.

Almost half of Brits (43%) find food from other countries to be far tastier and more exciting.

One in five British families (20%) said they had stopped eating or drinking dairy, choosing nut or soya milk alternatives instead.

But the survey of 2,000 UK adults for Privilege Insurance also found the Sunday roast was still very popular with 40% still eating it on a Sunday.

