play
Watch Newsround

Huge 'shark toothed' dinosaur discovery

Last updated at 15:46
comments
View Comments
Drawing-of-dinosaur-using-bone-fragments.CHOKCHALOEMWONG ET AL
Researchers studied the 22 newfound fossils to reconstruct the skeleton of Siamraptor suwati

Fossils of a large carnivorous dinosaur that was a big predator about 115 million years ago have been found in Thailand.

Scientists said the dinosaur, named Siamraptor suwati, was more than 26-foot-long (9 metres) and weighed at least 3.5 tonnes.

It is the largest meat-eating dinosaur found in Thailand.

Sections of the skeleton were found as fossils, including parts of the skull, backbone, limbs, hips and teeth.

A team led by Duangsuda Chokchaloemwong looked over the bones and found that the skeleton had air sacs. This would have made the dinosaur's frame lightweight and perhaps helped it breathe faster.

"From the first material we found, we knew right away this is an important specimen," Chokchaloemwong says.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
What's the difference between all the dinosaur periods?

The Siamraptor is a member of the carcharodontosaurs, a massive meat eating dinosaur. Carcharodontosaur means "shark toothed lizard" -it's called this because of its serrated, or jagged, teeth.

Carcharodontosaurs have tall and narrow snouts fitted with blade-like teeth.

The study, part of a research collaboration called the Japan-Thailand Dinosaur Project, was published in the journal PLOS One.

More like this

A-Micro-CT-scan-of-the-skull-of-the-newly-discovered-dinosaur-named-Ngwevu-intloko.

New dinosaur discovered in a...museum!

Moros intrepidus

Meet the dinosaur that's a tiny T-Rex

Dinosuars in cartoon form
play
1:58

The Big Question: What's the difference between all the dinosaur periods?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

world-mental-health-day-graphic.

World Mental Health Day: 'Wellbeing can decline as children get older'

comments
1
Ed-Sheeran-and-Prince-Harry.

What are Ed and Harry up to for World Mental Health Day?

comments
Simone Biles holding medals
play
1:01

Why gymnast Simone Biles is so amazing

Newsround Home