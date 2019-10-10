play
Watch Newsround

Who is on the new £20 note design?

Last updated at 14:20
comments
View Comments
twenty.pounds.Getty Images

The £20 note is getting a brand new look.

The latest note is made from plastic and features a special hologram which is meant to stop people making fakes notes, which is illegal.

The Bank of England has unveiled the design for Britain's most common banknote featuring famous British artist JMW Turner.

The new £20 notes will be in circulation from 20 February 2019.

How much more do you know about what's in your wallet? Have a go at our quiz below.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

The £20 is the most used note in circulation in the UK.

There's currently two billion of them in the system, that's double the number of £10 notes in circulation!

More like this

Coins

Pocket money on the rise

Bank of England banknote nomination advert

New £50 note: Which British scientist should Bank of England put on the new note?

The new pound coin design. A twelve sided coin in gold, with a silver disc inset. The Queen features prominently.

Everything you need to know about the new £1 coin

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

world-mental-health-day-graphic.

World Mental Health Day: 'Wellbeing can decline as children get older'

comments
1
Ed-Sheeran-and-Prince-Harry.

What are Ed and Harry up to for World Mental Health Day?

comments
brain-graphic.

It's World Mental Health Day: Find out more

Newsround Home