Who is on the new £20 note design?

The £20 note is getting a brand new look.

The latest note is made from plastic and features a special hologram which is meant to stop people making fakes notes, which is illegal.

The Bank of England has unveiled the design for Britain's most common banknote featuring famous British artist JMW Turner.

The new £20 notes will be in circulation from 20 February 2019.

How much more do you know about what's in your wallet? Have a go at our quiz below.

The £20 is the most used note in circulation in the UK.

There's currently two billion of them in the system, that's double the number of £10 notes in circulation!