World Mental Health Day: Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry release video

Prince Harry has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for World Mental Health Day.

The royal and the singer released a video which begins with a pretend misunderstanding between the red-haired pair.

Sheeran says he is there to write a song to raise awareness "for people like us", adding, "I just feel like it's time we stood up and said 'We're not going to take this any more. We are ginger - and we're gonna fight'."

Prince Harry clears up the 'misunderstanding' by telling Sheeran they are actually there to talk about World Mental Health Day.

The video ends with Harry, sitting next to Sheeran on a sofa. He says: "Guys, this World Mental Health Day, reach out, make sure that your friends, strangers - look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence.

"We're all in this together."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' Instagram account @SussexRoyal posted the video with the message. "There's no need to suffer in silence, share how you're feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer.

"Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together.

In just over four hours the video had more than a million views.

It's not the first time Prince Harry has spoken out about mental health, he also voiced a campaign along with the Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge to launch a new mental health platform and has spoken about the damage social media can do to young people's mental health.