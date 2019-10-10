play
Watch Newsround

The cows eating charcoal to save the planet!

Cows are thought to be one of the biggest problems for the planet.

One of the reasons is that their farts are BAD news! When cows fart, it puts a lot of methane gas into the atmosphere - which is a harmful greenhouse gas.

So now a project in Lincolnshire is hoping to reduce the impact of farm animals on the environment by getting them to eat a form of... charcoal!

Watch this video to find out how it all works!

Other cool ideas combating climate change:

Why cows eating pink seaweed can help the planet.

Eco school: Reduce, reuse, recycle

How Ginny Weasley actress is inspiring kids to recycle toys

