It's World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

A special government report has highlighted the importance of looking after our wellbeing.

Whilst it found over 4 in 5 children and young people say they are happy with their lives it also said there are a lot of young people who do not feel this way.

Ricky spoke to psychologist Dr Hazel Harrison about wellbeing and she said social media can play a part in how we feel about ourselves.

She suggests taking time out of your day to write down a couple of things about what is going well for you in your life at the moment to help boost your confidence.