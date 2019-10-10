To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What is a mental health problem?

Thursday 10 October is World Mental Health Day.

When people say mental health, they are talking about how people think and feel, and how they are coping with things that are happening in their life.

It is completely normal to feel sad, angry or worried from time to time. But when those feelings won't go away and they start to really affect day-to-day life, that is when there can be a problem.

If you're worried about mental health, wellbeing or if you have any questions, speak to an adult that you trust. It might be a teacher or an older relative.

You might wish to speak to your local doctor or you can also ring Childline for free on 0800 11 11. This number does not show up on your phone bill.