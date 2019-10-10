Should food be banned on public transport?

Getty Images

England's Chief Medical Officer says that food should be banned on public transport to tackle obesity.

Dame Sally Davies also said unhealthy foods should cost a bit more, to encourage people to make healthier choices.

She said: "Over time our environment has become very unhealthy without us realising."

Do you think we should ban eating on public transport? Will it help with the obesity problem?

