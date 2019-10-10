Friday 11 October is International Day of the Girl - a day to bring attention to girls' rights and the challenges that they face around the world.

Being unable to get an education, being made to marry while you're still a child, or simply not being given as many chances at things as boys - these are just some of the difficulties girls can face.

To mark the special day the charity CARE International has been asking schoolgirls what they'd do to change things if they ruled the world.

Hear what they have to say.

Footage courtesy of Toby Madden/CARE International